Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

VIRT stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

