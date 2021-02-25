Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $19.50

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

