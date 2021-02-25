ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.6%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,493,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,812,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ViewRay by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.