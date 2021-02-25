VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $506,780.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.00737101 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060532 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

