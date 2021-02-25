Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

