Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 107 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $336.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

