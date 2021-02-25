Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $204.52 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

