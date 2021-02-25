Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

PRGO stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.