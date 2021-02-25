Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

