Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

