Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,675 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

bluebird bio stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

