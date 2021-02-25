Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

