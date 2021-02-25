Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

