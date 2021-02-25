Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UI stock opened at $320.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $362.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

