Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Matrix Service worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $371.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

