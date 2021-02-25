Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

NEWR opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,425 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

