Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.70 and its 200 day moving average is $415.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.22.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.