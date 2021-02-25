Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $17,143,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $18,347,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.65.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

