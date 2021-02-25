Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $810.00

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 4.62 ($0.06), with a volume of 34440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

