ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

