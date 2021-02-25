Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.09-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.01-1.06 EPS.

VRT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 169,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

