Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of VRT opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

