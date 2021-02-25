Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 27,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $660,460,000 after buying an additional 160,669 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

