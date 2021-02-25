Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for 5.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Vericel worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

VCEL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 10,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,945,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

