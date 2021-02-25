VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.75 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

VER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE VER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,328. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in VEREIT by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

