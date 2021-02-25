Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,956,482 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

