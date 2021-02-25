Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 44,244 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for 1.6% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,110,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Stericycle stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 5,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

