Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $11.66 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 6.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $240,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 341.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 348,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

