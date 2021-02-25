Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.89. 9,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,617. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

