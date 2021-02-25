Veeco Instruments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,796 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,479% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

