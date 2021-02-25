Vedanta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 404 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

