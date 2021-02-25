Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Announces Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of VGR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 955,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

