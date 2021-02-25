Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

VAR1 opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.42. Varta has a 1 year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.89.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

