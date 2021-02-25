Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 451.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 28,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

