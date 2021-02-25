Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $358.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

