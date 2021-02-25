Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.