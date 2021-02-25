Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 196,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,924,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

