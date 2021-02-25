Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,272.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 152,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

