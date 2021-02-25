Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Up 1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.48 and last traded at C$37.36. Approximately 198,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 114,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.29.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.