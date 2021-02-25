VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,058 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.