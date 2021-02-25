VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after buying an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 875,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,299,650. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.