Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 2.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $900,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 222,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

