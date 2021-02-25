Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the quarter. Coeur Mining makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Coeur Mining worth $258,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

