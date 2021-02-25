Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 81,406 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $126,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Biogen by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $278.79. 32,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

