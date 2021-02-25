Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 4,111 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98.

KREF stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.