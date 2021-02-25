Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VLY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 64,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

