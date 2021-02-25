Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.