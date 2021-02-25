Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.53. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 106,416 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

