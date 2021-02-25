Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.