US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

